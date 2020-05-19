SUCCESS INSIDER: HR innovators predict how work life as we know it will change after coronavirus

Raina Moskowitz Raina Moskowitz is senior vice president of people, strategy, and services at Etsy.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, work has changed drastically.

Offices around the world have closed, and employees have been logging in virtually from their living rooms, where they’re often accompanied by kids and pets. No one’s sure when offices will reopen, and how company leaders will ensure that everyone stays safe and healthy once they do. People who have a job are terrified that they will lose it, as layoffs sweep nearly every industry.

We asked 12 HR leaders at companies across the US how they think the pandemic will change life at work as we know it.



Here’s what they said.



Welcome to Success Insider, our regular newsletter for getting things done.

This week we have career advice from a former IBM executive, how MBA grads should navigate the post pandemic job market, and how to land a role at PwC.

An exec who spent 36 years at IBM remembers the day in 1993 when she realised the internet would transform her job forever. Here’s how she used that ‘aha moment’ to stand out from her competitors and push her career forward.

Courtesy of Marie Wieck Marie Wieck was the head of IBM’s blockchain division.

Marie Wieck spent 36 years at IBM, leading the company’s efforts around blockchain, cloud computing, and software. She told us how and why she learned to see these emerging technologies as career opportunities, and why she wasn’t afraid to tackle an area she knew nothing about.



Read more here.



Career advisers and professors at Harvard, Stanford, and Carnegie Mellon’s business schools offer their best advice for MBA graduates navigating the competitive post-pandemic job market

Graduating into a coronavirus-inflicted downturn can be scary, but there are industries to tap into which will springboard your career to new heights in the long run. Here’s what advisers from top MBA programs have told their students to pursue, and how you can similarly succeed.



Read more here.



PwC’s recruitment head reveals what the firm’s virtual internship will look like this summer, and how future interns can stand out and land a 6-figure job with the company

PwC is extending full-time offers to all of its interns. Business Insider recently spoke with the firm’s recruitment head to discuss how PwC is rethinking recruitment, and how students can land a six-figure spot next year.



Read more here.



A founder who created a multimillion-dollar lifestyle brand explains her 3 biggest tips for starting a business with zero experience

Courtesy of ban.do Jen Gotch is the founder and chief creative officer of lifestyle brand ban.do.

Ban.do founder Jen Gotch built her multimillion-dollar lifestyle brand by learning the most valuable business lessons along the way. She told Business Insider that sometimes the best thing an entrepreneur can do is just say yes and figure it out later.



Read more here.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.