SUCCESS INSIDER: A Google recruiter reveals the 4 things candidates should know about the interview and hiring process

Courtesy of Susie Song Susie Song.

The pandemic has turned what was already a highly competitive job market into one of the most challenging times to be looking for a job. Susie Song is a recruiter at Google who has worked at other top tech companies like LinkedIn and Samsung. She says it’s crucial for job seekers to distinguish themselves from other candidates – especially during this time – and offers her best advice to do so.



Read more here.



Welcome to Success Insider, our regular newsletter for getting things done.



This week we have books that will help you find a job during a recession, tips for running performance reviews, how Elon Musk built the most valuable car company in the world, and more.

11 books to help grow your career during a recession – with tips on how to get hired, promoted, and find meaningful work

M_a_y_a / Getty Images Expert advice can help you get hired, promoted, and find meaningful work.

The US is now facing a looming recession, leaving many people uncertain about their career prospects. While these are unique circumstances, it can still be helpful to read up on expert advice and the accounts of other professionals as they navigated financial crises and hardship in the past. We’ve compiled a list of books that will help you build up the business skills and knowledge needed to face this crisis.



Read more here.



How leaders should be running performance reviews and evaluating their team’s growth in light of coronavirus, according to HR experts

With employees working from home since early March, many of the standard measures used in traditional reviews are harder to quantify – not to mention the pandemic has thrown many goals out of wack. As a result, companies are having to rethink how they conduct their mid-year and annual performance reviews. Experts explain the best way to measure your team’s performance in light of the “new norm.”



Read more here.



Google says that ‘psychological safety’ drives creativity and performance. Here’s the process one manager follows to make it real for her team.

Google wants to create a culture where employees feel comfortable bouncing rough ideas off each other. Diane Chaleff, Google’s G Suite Lead in the office of the CTO, told us how that helps her team avoid building products no one cares about.



Read more here.



The CEO of an investment platform that’s helped startups land $US150 million in funding explains 5 opportunities for unicorns to emerge from the recession based on the meteoric successes he’s seen so far

Courtesy of Republic Kendrick Nguyen is the CEO and cofounder of startup investment platform Republic.

Though startups can be some of the most vulnerable companies during economic crises, Kendrick Nguyen, CEO and cofounder of the investment platform Republic, sees new opportunities coming from the recession that will open up innovation in the startup world. He predicted the industries and startups he thinks will rise out of the pandemic.



Read more here.



How Tesla has used ‘the cult of Elon Musk’ to build itself into a lifestyle brand, boost its share price, and become the most valuable car company in the world

Tesla founder Elon Musk is having a blast. His business has had a banner year, and Tesla’s share price has increased tenfold in just 13 months. Ahead of the company’s second quarter results this week, we took a close look at how Musk’s army of “True Believers” helped propel Tesla to become the most valuable car company in the world.



Read more here.



How a financier turned property management CEO went from losing money on his first rental to raking up a portfolio worth $US3.5 million and counting

Financier turned property management CEO Tony Julianelle has streamlined his real estate investing strategy over the last 20 years. Here are the lessons he’s learned and the strategies he’s using to take on the new decade.



Read more here.



A 26-year-old real-estate powerhouse with over $US12 million in sales last year reveals the strategies he used to get his first clients

Lior Rozhansky is 26 years old and has been working as a real-estate agent for about three years. On a recent episode of the “Real Estate Rockstars” podcast with Aaron Amuchastegui, and in an interview with Business Insider, he shared the strategies that helped him pull in $US12 million in sales volume last year – and his team hit $US21 million.



Read more here.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.