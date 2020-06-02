SUCCESS INSIDER: A memo on the killing of George Floyd is a case study in how leaders should address race with their employees

AP Photo/John Minchillo Demonstrators join hands Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul.

Last week, Boston Scientific sent an open letter to its employees denouncing the actions of a white police officer in the death of a black man in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Boston Scientific isn’t the first company to try to address issues like police violence and racism in the wake of a series of deaths of African Americans involving police. But its efforts were unusually effective. The letter is a case study in how to broach sensitive cultural issues in a workplace context.



4 ways college grads entering a bleak job market can boost their chances of launching successful careers

Lynn Taylor, a national workplace expert, told Business Insider that recent graduates shouldn’t panic about graduating into a tough economy. Instead, they should stay positive and spend time preparing for their next job opportunity. Here’s what recent grads need to know.



The top recession-proof master’s degrees for grad students who are uncertain about the future

With a crowded job market, now might be the perfect time for seniors and professionals to consider higher education – that is, if they pursue a degree that will set them on a path to success. We interviewed experts across industries for their takes on the most recession-proof master’s degrees to get right now.



Here’s a blueprint for seizing new opportunities and growing your career in a tough economy, according to 3 business owners who have done it

Don’t resist changes in the economy and labour market; adapt to them. Start with the stories of these three business owners, who told us exactly how they transitioned careers and how anyone can do the same. (Pro tip: Remember that your next role doesn’t have to last forever.)



How a 26-year-old entrepreneur turned his side hustle drawing anime into a successful e-commerce company that earns him $US500,000 a year

Ryan McCarthy turned his passion for drawing anime into a successful online retail company in just five years. Here’s how he grew his side hustle into a six-figure business that earns him $US500,000 a year.



A fintech pioneer shares the strategy that got his company through the Great Recession, and his best tips for entrepreneurs looking to scale in a rapidly changing market

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Jon Stein, a founder and CEO of Betterment

When Jon Stein launched Betterment in 2010, the concepts of “fintechs” and “robo-advisers” were practically unheard of. Ten years later, the company serves more than half a million customers, with more than $US20 billion in assets under management. In an exclusive interview with Business Insider, Stein shared how he spotted the opportunity to offer real value to customers in a highly regulated industry and how his company is growing in a rapidly changing market.



