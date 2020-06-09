SUCCESS INSIDER: We analysed 27 memos from CEOs responding to George Floyd's death. Here are the most effective messages.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Travis Montaque is the CEO of Holler, which is developing new programming around unconscious bias.

How can leaders respond to George Floyd’s death and racial inequality effectively and with compassion? Business Insider analysed 27 memos from CEOs in companies like Target, Bain, Citi, and Sony Pictures and found that the strongest embraced difficult conversations and acknowledged their organisation’s past missteps.



Here’s what worked, and what didn’t.



Welcome to Success Insider, our regular newsletter for getting things done.



This week, we have info on the future of working for freelancers, ways to root out systemic racism, how to find meaning if you’ve lost your job, and more.

What the future of coworking might look like for freelancers, entrepreneurs, and the self-employed as they seek out avenues to network, collaborate, and set up shop

Coworking spaces have long been a place for freelancers and entrepreneurs to network, collaborate with others, and work outside their homes. Now, the pandemic has forced the self-employed to consider what’s next for their workspaces, whether it’s virtual coworking sessions, “friend-working,” or single-room rentals.



Read more here.



Prominent black economists outline 5 ways to start rooting out systemic racism and make the American dream a reality for all

Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe via Getty Images Education reform is just one of the immediate steps policymakers can take to encourage economic mobility among black Americans.

Americans everywhere are confronting the harsh reality that systemic racism is not only alive in the US, but that it has been perpetuated for decades without more aggressive action. Business Insider talked to two prominent economists to learn the five steps that leaders can take right now to fix the problem.



Read more here.



Read the spreadsheet 80 entrepreneurs in Miami have been using to set business goals, manage expectations, and meet deadlines with a 95% success rate

The founders of Florida coworking space Thynk Global require all new members to fill out their goal-setting spreadsheet when they join. It helps entrepreneurs track their immediate, short-term, and long-term goals – and it can help others do the same.



Read more here.



Bain’s CEO reveals the 6 questions he asked before reopening the firm’s offices – and how all leaders can use his plan for a safe return to work

Figuring out how to reopen offices during the coronavirus pandemic is a rather messy and complicated problem. Here’s how Manny Maceda, worldwide managing partner and CEO at Bain & Co., is advising clients and also leading the consulting firm’s efforts to bring people back to the office.



Read more here.



How to find meaning if you’ve lost your job and are struggling with an identity crisis

Millions of Americans have been laid off during the pandemic. And it’s more than a financial blow: Losing your job can feel like losing your identity. Here’s how to shift your mindset and find other sources of meaning, at least for now.



Read more here.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.