SUCCESS INSIDER: Recruiters who survived the Great Recession share advice for finding a job during an economic downturn

Courtesy of Handshake Christine Cruzvergara is the vice president of higher education and student success at Handshake.

The global economy is entering a recession: In the week ending March 21, nearly 3.3 million Americans filed unemployment claims. If you’re worried about your job security, learn from career experts who’ve survived and coached others through previous downturns. Their recommendations include networking strategically and relaxing your standards for a good job.



Read more here.



Welcome to Success Insider, our regular newsletter for getting things done.

This week we have tips from recruiters on how to look for a new job during a pandemic, how to run a virtual meeting, popular management books, and more.

Recruiters who’ve worked with companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and PayPal reveal how job seekers can prepare for the worst as the pandemic changes how companies hire

Rick Bowmer/ AP Hiring and job searching as we know it will change dramatically.

With a looming recession brought on by the new coronavirus crisis, businesses are stalled, job openings have diminished, and unemployment claims have skyrocketed. But there are ways job seekers can get their feet in the door and find work as the outbreak alters hiring strategies.



Read more here.



A software CEO who helped CIOs weather the Great Recession shares 4 steps tech chiefs need to take right now to manage through the coronavirus pandemic

Apptio Sunny Gupta is the CEO of Apptio.

The coronavirus is sending executives scrambling to mitigate the impact of the outbreak and the chief information officer may be under the most pressure. On top of keeping the now remote workforce operational, the role has the added responsibility of making sure digital transformations remain on track. Sunny Gupta – the CEO of Apptio, a software firm that helps manage $US400 billion in technology spending worldwide – offered up four steps that tech chiefs can use to manage through the crisis.



Read more here.



6 rules for running virtual meetings that will keep your remote teams happy and engaged – and make you a respected leader

Managers may struggle to keep employees focused and engaged during virtual meetings. To ensure success managers are employing strategies like check-ins and setting an agenda to keep employees on track. Here are six steps every manager should take to ensure virtual meeting success.



Read more here.



6 ways entrepreneurs can make the most of the coronavirus slowdown, from the owner of a hostel who hit record cancellations and has prepared for 3 months of lost business

Courtesy of Mastercard Wanderstay hostel owner, Deidre Mathis.

Hostel owner Deidre Mathis warned business owners that the coming months are not a vacation, nor a time to be defeated. “Look at it like a blessing in disguise. Now you get some time off where you can really sit and think about how you can make your business better,” she said. Here’s how she prepared for three months of lost business.



Read more here.



14 management books that will help you build resilience and lead through tough times

Kim Kulish/Corbis via Getty Images Satya Nadella.

People often look to leaders for answers, especially during uncertain times. Business Insider has compiled a list of books that offer practical insights on how to better understand yourself, your employees, and where the business world is going.



Read more here.



