SUCCESS INSIDER: How a 21-year-old made more than $50,000 in less than 2 years on the popular resale app Depop

Mika Kol Mika Kol’s collection.

Mika Kol, a.k.a. @TrustFundGoth on the popular Instagram-like resale app Depop, has made over $US50,000 since she joined the platform in December 2018. And she’s done it not by posting professional-looking photos but by writing up witty captions about her personal life.



Here’s how she did it.



This week, we have mindfulness tricks from Satya Nadella, the nine-step plan an online marketer is using to make his company more inclusive, and an introduction to our latest newsletter, Gender at Work.

Introducing Gender at Work, a newsletter that tracks business, success, and power through the lens of gender identity

Meet Rob Carter, the 27-year FedEx veteran spurring innovation at the logistics giant who peers have nicknamed ‘the Beyoncé of CIOs’

Fedex Rob Carter, FedEx CIO

Corporations are constantly seeking to innovate and differentiate themselves from the competition to meet evolving consumer demands. At FedEx, that charge is led by Rob Carter – someone colleagues refer to as the “Beyoncé of CIOs.” We talked to Carter to learn how he manages to push new technology at the logistics giant after 20 years on the job (and 27 at FedEx overall).



Read the 9-step plan a founder is using to make his company more inclusive and cut ties with any partners who aren’t doing the same

Courtesy of Tyler McCall Tyler McCall Instagram marketerTyler McCall is an Instagram marketer and hosts The Online Business Show podcast.

Instagram marketer and podcast host Tyler McCall acknowledged that staying silent about racial injustice made him part of the problem. “Not knowing where to start is not a good-enough excuse anymore,” he said. He explained the steps he’s taking to make his company more diverse and inclusive, like making anti-racism training mandatory for his employees.



5 businesses detailed their reopening plans, including what they’re buying, how much it costs per employee, and a floor plan layout showing how it all works

As cities and states ease lockdown restrictions, many businesses will need to invest significant cash to make sure employees and customers stay safe. Business Insider spoke with several businesses, compared their numbers, and found that business owners should expect to pay a minimum of about $US300 per employee to get started on their safe-reopening plans.



Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella uses this simple mindfulness exercise to improve concentration before starting his day

Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella practices mindfulness daily to keep himself focused. Mindfulness is a centuries old practice that can help you feel more calm and less stressed. Every morning, Nadella makes note of what he is thankful for and expresses gratitude.



