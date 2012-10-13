What Success Really Looks Like vs. What People Think It Looks Like

This napkin sketch was tweeted earlier this year by Babs Rangaiah of Unilever (@babs26).



The sketch has been attributed to Demetri Martin, the author of a book called This Is A Book.

It’s wise:

Photo: Babs Rangaiah

DON’T MISS: 22 Executives Reveal The Best Advice They Ever Received >



SEE ALSO: Asteroid Mining Company Reveals Secret Plan To Make Trillions

Space shuttle Atlantis blasts off from launch pad 39A at Kennedy Space centre July 8, 2011 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. This lift off is the last in the 30-year-old shuttle program. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.