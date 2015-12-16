We tried the best item on Subway's secret menu -- the pizza sub

Chances are, you didn’t even know that Subway served a pizza sub.

But they do — on their secret menu, not their regular one.

However, if you do get a blank stare when you request the pizza sub, simply ask to build your own sandwich, then ask for tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and any veggies you’d like.

You’ll end up with a pizza and a sandwich all in one; what more could you want?

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

