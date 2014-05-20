Subway Has An Insane Plan To Take Over The World

With more than 40,000 locations, Subway is already bigger than McDonald’s, Starbucks, and Yum! Brands.

And the sandwich chain isn’t even halfway to its goal.

Subway executives think it could have a whopping 100,000 locations by 2030, writes Venessa Wong at Bloomberg Businessweek.

Subway will open more than 3,000 locations this year alone, according to Wong.

Right now, Subway is primarily expanding in the Northeast U.S., Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina.

The sandwich chain has been able to expand rapidly because sites can be as small as 300 square feet. This has allowed Subway to open in laundromats, airports, churches, and other non-traditional outlets.

The chain’s healthy image in comparison with other fast food chains have helped catapult it to success.

Subway has about 42,000 locations. McDonald’s has 35,000, while Starbucks has 20,000.

Subway recently told Business Insider that it has opened, on average, more than two restaurants per day since 1965.

More than 7 million people buy its subs every day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.