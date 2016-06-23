Subway workers reveal the grossest thing they have ever made

After eating nothing but Subway for a week, I thought I’d encountered some pretty disgusting sandwiches. However, now I know I only just scraped the surface.

An “Ask Reddit” thread, with the question “What is the worst Subway sandwich possible, using actual ingredients from Subway?” exploded with replies on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Many of these replies were from Subway customers and employees eager to reveal disgusting sandwiches they have eaten and prepared, from the over-sauced to the under-flavored.

Here are some of the most disgusting replies from Reddit users claiming to have had some truly horrific experiences at Subway stores.

1. The pickle sandwich

“I’m a manager at subway worst thing I’ve seen is wheat bread half a bottle of mayo with pickles and toasted,” writes MindOfAnEnt. “She ate the whole thing.”

2. Olive and seafood-meatball sandwiches

MindOfSubway via Imgur Reddit user MindOfAnEnt began creating some of the most disgusting sandwiches at his local Subway.

Fofolito has seen some terrible things:

“Former Sandwich Whisperer here (I was better than a mere Artist):

Son ordered a footlong olive sandwich with oil, vinegar, american cheese, salt, herbs, and the meat from a BMT (peperoni, ham, and salami). I say an Olive sandwich because I ended up dumping an entire cambro of olives on that f—–. Oh, then I microwaved it for him.

Father ordered a Seafood Sandwich (Minced Krab and mayo) with meatballs and marinara, double american cheese and lettuce and tomato microwaved.

Those two weren’t right, I tell yah.”

3. Seafood overdose

While NoBudgetBallin regularly witnessed customers drowning their sandwiches in sauce, that wasn’t as bad as one customer’s behaviour:

“BUT, the worst was the guy who always got double seafood salad, on white, microwaved (not toasted) with extra mayo. That sandwich made me gag every time he came in.”

4. The pregnancy special

“Worked at subway for a number of years,” writes AnotherDrZoidberg. “Worst I ever saw: Meatball sub with fist fulls of pickles, like more pickles than I would ever consider eating, drowned in mayo. Who the f— wants pickles in marinara sauce. AND WHO THE F— ADDS MAYO TO MARINARA????

It was a super nice pregnant lady who ate it 3 times a week for months. I still can’t comprehend how it would be something anyone wants to eat.”

5. White bread, with extra-sauce

MindOfSubway via Imgur MindOfAnEnt’s take on an over-sauced sandwich

“The worst I’ve seen is white bread, cheese, and 3 lines of every single sauce. Disgusting,” writes thistimethatonetime. “When you fold it and get ready to cut in half, the insides squirt out at every which angle. This kid would just have the most sinister laugh every time he saw us cut his sandwich in half.”

6. A jalapeno-cookie dough disaster

When TheJOakley’s friends visited at work, they had a strange request:

“They had been drinking all night and I was closing so it must have been around 1am. One of them asked me to make a meatball sub, with a cold cut, extra mayo, extra EXTRA jalapenos, some cookie dough from the back (one of each type), olives, some Greek vinaigrette and toast it at the end to ‘make sure the cookie dough was done.’ I don’t know what it tasted like, but I can’t imagine it was good.”

7. A drunken mistake

This response came not from an employee, but a customer, MsIreneAdler:

“Once on a night out my drunk friend insisted the Subway man make him a sub with EVERYTHING they had. He kept insisting the man put it all in, even when the poor guy tried to explain that tuna mayo would not go well with chicken tikka and egg. In the end he put everything in and rang up this monumentally expensive sub, which my friend payed for on his card and had to eat out of a bag because there was too much filling and not enough bread. We had walked about halfway to the car when he was explosively sick. In all the colours of the wind.”

8. A cookie-roast beef sandwich

Another disaster witnessed by an onlooker, BatmanLunchbox:

“I was at a subway one time where a woman had the sandwich artist put the following on a honey oat bun:

6 chocolate chip cookies cut in half and stacked

Roast Beef

Mayonnaise

I nearly threw up when I saw this.”

Mister_Scorpion, who posted the original question, has promised to eat the most disgusting sandwich described, as determined by upvotes.

He’s laid down a few ground rules, including a maximum number of sauces, but if you’re craving a video of someone eating a truly horrific Subway sandwich, check back for updates in the next few days.

