Subway Workers Fired Over Vulgar Instagram Posts

Two Columbus, Ohio Subway employees have been fired for posting gross Instagram photos that allegedly show the “sandwich artists” defiling food and freezing pee at the restaurant, a company spokesperson told the Columbus Dispatch.



A tipster sent the photos to The Huffington Post, and the employees were let go after the company found out.

One photo shows former employee Ian Jett putting his penis on a loaf of sandwich bread with the caption “My name is @ianjett and and I will be your sandwich artist today.”

Another shows a frozen yellow substance in a plastic bottle with the caption “Today at work I froze my pee.”

The photos were posted to the Instagram account “weedpriest,” reportedly belonging to the other fired employee, Cameron Boggs.

Subway released this statement in response: “This isolated incident is not representative of SUBWAY Sandwich Artists™. These actions are not tolerated and the franchisee took immediate action to terminate the two employees involved.”

Jett spoke to The Huffington Post and said: “I would never do that at work — it was at home. This isn’t something I’d ever do at Subway. It was totally a joke.”

