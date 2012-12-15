SUBWAY WORKER: 'Quit Looking At Us Like We're Evil Meanies'

Photo: busbeytheelder on Flickr

A Subway worker went on a mighty rant in an email to the Consumerist railing on customers who blame them for everything that happens at their franchisee location.”There are several things about Subway that people do not seem to understand, and so they take out their frustration on me,” wrote the employee. “I’d hope to at least demonstrate why your Subway worker is not to blame for everything Subway related.”



Let ’em have it, anonymous Subway guy/girl:

So when you get mad that we don’t offer sourdough bread, or round bread, or sandwich types like the BBQ chicken or the Seafood & Crab, my response is really going to be to not care. The items we sell in our store sell because that is what is shown to work. I don’t care that Subway X does things one way, I care that since it is not one of our Subway stores that it isn’t something we do.

My store will not offer any other kids’ sandwiches other than ham, turkey, roast beef, or veggie on white or wheat bread, my store will not let you buy just the bread at a reduced price or any of that stuff just because another Subway did. I don’t care that that Subway violated policy, we are not choosing to do that. Go back to that Subway if you want what they offer.

… If a Subway chooses to give you more veggies than that, BE GRATEFUL. Other Subways are stingy as per policy. Quit looking at us like we’re evil meanies for putting on a sandwich what Subway tells us to. Quit acting offended when you do get charged extra for the extra product you get that we can charge for.

He makes some valid points, but stories like this mayo-lathered sandwich aren’t helping consumer perception.

In the end, customers are going to want what they want, when they want — although they could probably be more polite about it a lot of the time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.