Brad Pitt Is The First Male Face Of Chanel No.5—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Brad Pitt is the new face of Chanel No. 5. This is the first time that a man has been featured in an ad for the perfume.Here are seven marketing lessons that we learned from Pulp Fiction.
This is the most sexually bowling alley ad that you will ever see. “It’s amazing what you can do with a finger and a thumb.”
Volkswagen just released two new ads: one for the Passat and the other for the Jetta. Created by Deutsch LA.
At 2pm PDT, Deutsch LA will be live-streaming a speech by Joe Pytka, who has directed over 5,000 commercials and 80 Super Bowl spots. Watch Deutsch Commons Live by clicking here.
Gaston Serpenti is Anomaly Amsterdam’s new digital creative director.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.