Subway Train Derails In Queens

A subway train has derailed in the Woodside area of Queens, which the MTA has described as a “minor” derailment.

FDNY is on the scene and heavy smoke conditions have been reported. More than 1000 people are currently being evacuated by FDNY and EMS.

The MTA has yet to release how many casualties occurred or how many wheels derailed. Emergency responders on the scene are reporting that “four people suffered minor injuries,” according to MyFoxNY.

The train that derailed is a Manhattan-bound F Train that was running on the express track. The derailment occurred near Broadway and 65th Street at around 10:40 AM.

It is expected that there will be delays on the E, R, F, and M lines, due to the derailment.

A rescue train is en route to the scene to pick up passengers.

NBC New York has a view from the air:

