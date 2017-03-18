Subway is suing the CBC for claiming its oven-roasted chicken is only 53.6% chicken

The Canadian Broadcast Company conducted a study claiming that major fast food restaurants weren’t using 100% chicken. The worst offender was Subway, whose oven-roasted chicken is 53.6% chicken, and whose Teriyaki chicken is 42.8% chicken, according to the CBC. Now Subway is suing the CBC for $US210 million, claiming its study was inaccurate and misleading.

