NYC Subway Lines Shut Down As Police Search For Escaped Suspect

At least one subway line in Manhattan has been shut down as police search for a suspect who escaped custody in West Harlem Monday morning.



The man, suspected of grand larceny, had been handcuffed and was being led down a flight of stairs around 10:30 a.m. when he escaped.

He ran into a subway station on St. Nicholas Avenue, an NYPD spokesperson told Business Insider.

Police are currently searching for the man in the transit system and on the street.

According to NBC New York, service on the A, C, B, and D lines has been suspended.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority has noted service changes on those lines on its website.

Earlier this morning, several subway lines had to bypass Grand Central Terminal as officials investigated a suspicious package at the transit hub, the New York Post reported.

