Subway is making a major change to its menu that could help solve its biggest problem

Subway has a new agenda when it comes to meat.

Starting Monday, a new carved turkey breast meat option will be available across the US.

The new option promises to be a heartier take than the traditional turkey breast, which will remain on the menu. The new, more premium carved option will cost customers about 25 cents more, reports Nation’s Restaurant News.

The new carved turkey option is part of a wider plan at the chain to introduce more clearly authentic meat options.

Along with the new turkey breast, the company is also debuting new applewood smoked bacon. Earlier this year, Subway introduced a rotisserie-style chicken — Subway’s first protein that was raised without antibiotics. The company says it will cut antibiotics, as well as artificial colours, flavours, and preservatives, from all of its sandwiches, soups, and cookies by the end of 2017.

The new meats come at a time when the sandwich chain is trying to reinvent itself after months of slumping sales.

The company’s sales dropped 3.4% in 2015, while rivals such as Arby’s and Jersey Mike’s grew, reports Food Business News.

As the fast-casual business has exploded, there has increased competition in the healthy, quick-service business that Subway once dominated. In comparison to options like Panera and Chipotle, many consumers see Subway as less fresh and healthy than the competition.

“Then there’s the meat,” Melanie Warner wrote about Subway in CBS News in 2010. “It’s a processed concoction of actual meat and lots of water that’s held together by things like modified food starch and soy protein concentrate, and then goosed with artificial flavourings.”

With options like antibiotics-free rotisserie-style chicken and carved turkey breast, Subway is attempting to move beyond the pseudo-meat stereotype, with hopes that the updated menu will convince customers to reconsider the sandwich chain.

