Subway Served This Sandwich To A Man Who Went Through The Drive-Thru Moments Before Closing

One customer felt the wrath of Subway employees for ordering a sandwich as they were closing shop.



“What happens when you go through a Subway drive-thru minutes before closing time,” the customer posted on Reddit, accompanied by a picture of a sandwich that is completely covered in mayonnaise.

A Subway employee responded that he could contact customer service and get a gift card.

Here’s the sub:

Photo: Reddit/Imgur

DON’T MISS: 13 Fast Food Restaurants With Fanatical Cult Followings >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.