Subway Served This Sandwich To A Man Who Went Through The Drive-Thru Moments Before Closing

One customer felt the wrath of Subway employees for ordering a sandwich as they were closing shop.
“What happens when you go through a Subway drive-thru minutes before closing time,” the customer posted on Reddit, accompanied by a picture of a sandwich that is completely covered in mayonnaise.
A Subway employee responded that he could contact customer service and get a gift card.
Here’s the sub:
Photo: Reddit/Imgur
