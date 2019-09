<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Sandwich chain Subway has opened two new locations on average every year since it first opened in 1965. With almost 42,ooo stores, it has more restaurants than McDonald's. Produced by Matthew Stuart. Research by Ashley Lutz. Follow BI Video: On YouTube

