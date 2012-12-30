Woman Arrested For Pushing Man In Front Of Subway Accused Of Hate Crime — Said She Hated Hindus And Muslims

Photo: Doug Letterman/Flickr

A woman has confessed to pushing a man in front of the 7 train Thursday night.Erika Menendez, 31, has been charged with second-degree murder as a hate crime after she was arrested early Saturday morning and confessed to pushing Sundano Sen, 46, in front of the oncoming train, The New York Post reported Saturday.



More from the Post:

“She is accused of committing a subway commuter’s worst nightmare,”Queens DA Richard Brown said. “(He was) suddenly and senselessly pushed into the path of an oncoming train, shoved from behind with no chance to defend himself.

“She told police that she pushed a Muslim off the train tracks. She said, ‘I’ve hated Hindus and Muslims since 2001 since they put down the Twin Towers. I have been beating them up since.”

Brown told The New York Times he had no information about Menendez’s mental health or criminal history.

Witnesses told police Thursday that Menendez and the victim weren’t arguing before the attack but rather Menendez came up behind Sen at the 40th St. station in Sunnyside, Queens, and pushed him in front of the 7 train without being provoked.

Menendez was arrested around 5 a.m. Saturday after her relatives called the police last night after seeing video footage of the incident, the Post reported.

Sen was an Indian immigrant from Calcutta according to the Post. He has just opened a small copying business on the Upper West Side this year and lived in Queens, according to the Times.

His roommates told the Times they were horrified by the incident and described Sen as “so quiet, so gentle, so nice.”

This is the second time someone has been pushed to their death on the subway this month.

Ki-Suck Han was pushed onto the subway tracks earlier this month. and a man named Naeem Davis was arrested in connection with the incident.

DON’T MISS: Young Lawyer Reveals ‘Deep Inside Me There’s A Serial Killer Lurking’ >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.