Subway has killed the $5 footlong

Subway’s most iconic deal just got a dollar more expensive.

The sandwich chain announced on Tuesday that it would be offering a $6 deal on all classic footlong subs. Unfortunately for Subway, the chain’s more inexpensive, $5 footlong campaign with the super-catchy jingle is still fresh in customers’ minds.

Subway responded to annoyed customers on Twitter, saying that the move from $5 to $6 was necessary because of cost increases.

The sandwich chain launched the $5 footlong in 2007. The footlong deal has traditionally taken place in February, though over the the years there have additionally been periods in which pricing on select footlongs has been lowered to $5.

@SUBWAY Six Dollar Footlong doesn’t have the same catchiness. Also, the way you say “classic” makes it sound like it’s not every sandwich

— Hunter (@hscottpalmer) February 2, 2016

Subway used to have 5 dollar footlongs all year round and now it’s a “deal” to get them for 6 bucks. Wtf????

— Michael Gossler (@MichaelGossler) February 2, 2016

@ArsonByLarson We launched the $5 footlong in 2007. Since then our costs have gone up greatly, but we try to balance that with promotions.

— Subway Customer Care (@SubwayListens) February 2, 2016

Times have been tough at Subway in recent years. In 2015, former spokesman Jared Fogle was sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison for child pornography and sex charges. Subway’s sales dropped 3% in 2014 to $11.9 billion, according to QSR magazine.

