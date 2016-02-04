Subway has killed the $5 footlong

Kate Taylor
Subway

Subway’s most iconic deal just got a dollar more expensive.

The sandwich chain announced on Tuesday that it would be offering a $6 deal on all classic footlong subs. Unfortunately for Subway, the chain’s more inexpensive, $5 footlong campaign with the super-catchy jingle is still fresh in customers’ minds.

Subway responded to annoyed customers on Twitter, saying that the move from $5 to $6 was necessary because of cost increases.

The sandwich chain launched the $5 footlong in 2007. The footlong deal has traditionally taken place in February, though over the the years there have additionally been periods in which pricing on select footlongs has been lowered to $5.

 

Times have been tough at Subway in recent years. In 2015, former spokesman Jared Fogle was sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison for child pornography and sex charges. Subway’s sales dropped 3% in 2014 to $11.9 billion, according to QSR magazine.

