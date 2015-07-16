Subway just started selling tacos in Japan

Subway just debuted a taco in Japan.

The dish, aptly named the “Subway Taco,” features ground beef, two slices of cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and olives on a flatbread, Brand Eating reports.

The taco — which really just looks like a flatbread sandwich — is topped off with a spicy sauce.

The item is part of a new trio of spicy offerings in Japan, which also includes a Grilled Tandori Chicken sub (pictured on the far right in the photo below) and Shrimp Avocado Salsa sub (pictured in the middle).

The taco and subs are available through the end of August.

Subway has also spiced up its US menu this year with the recent addition of guacamole as a topping for sandwiches and salads.

