Subway is making a major change to its sandwiches

Subway will start making its sandwiches bigger following a lawsuit claiming the chain’s footlong sandwiches are shorter than advertised, according to a settlement proposal announced Monday.

Subway came under fire two years when a photo went viral online showing a footlong sub next to a tape measure that showed the bun was actually 11 inches in length.

Matt Corby on Facebook This photo prompted the class-action lawsuit against Subway.

The photo prompted a class-action lawsuit from Subway consumers who claimed they were cheated out of an inch of their sandwiches.

Subway has now agreed to start requiring franchisees to measure the bread they serve to ensure that footlong subs are 12 inches in length and 6-inch subs are no less than 6 inches long, according to the settlement agreement. Nation’s Restaurant News first reported on the settlement.

Subway has also agreed to start compliance inspections to make sure restaurants are adhering to the new rules, according the agreement.

The restaurant chain will edit its training materials and franchisee protocols “which had previously allowed for a small tolerance in the size of a footlong sandwich” to require that a footlong must be at least 12 inches in length.

A hearing for final approval of the settlement is scheduled for January, according to Subway.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.