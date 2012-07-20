This Video Of A Subway Grate Spewing Cigarette Butts Made Us Gag

Yesterday’s crazy thunderstorm was just too much for the New York subways to handle. A subway rider at Grand Central Station took this video yesterday of a grate spewing dirty storm water and cigarette butts (via Gothamist).



Lesson of the day? Stop smoking, New Yorkers. Because when you toss your cigarette butts on the ground and it rains, things like this happen.

Also, don’t wear open-toed shoes.

