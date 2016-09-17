An artist who draws monsters next to unsuspecting subway riders is blowing up on social media

Courtesy Ben Rubin Ben Rubin creates the ‘Subway Doodle’ creatures on his iPad.

Ben Rubin has worked in television for 25 years and owns The Mint Farm, a marketing company that creates commercials and promotions for television networks and social media.

However, he has recently become a star on social media himself by posting images of furry monsters superimposed on subway travellers to Facebook and Instagram.

His “Subway Doodle” creatures run the gamut from cuddly to blood-curdling — kind of like New York City subway riders themselves.

