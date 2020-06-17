Subway faces backlash after slashing roast beef and rotisserie chicken from the menu

Subway Subway is facing backlash after many locations slashed roast beef and rotisserie chicken from the menu.

Subway is pulling roast beef and rotisserie chicken from the menu at many of the chain’s locations.

Customers complained about the slashed ingredients on Facebook and Twitter.

Meanwhile, franchisees are furious that the chain is rolling out a new $US5 footlong deal, a promotion many say is not profitable.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Subway is facing backlash after many locations slashed roast beef and rotisserie chicken from the menu.

On Twitter and Facebook, people are complaining about the menu changes.

“Bring back roast beef and the rotisserie chicken,” one person commented on Facebook. “You just removed the best menu items. What gives?”

“YALL DISCONTINUED ROTISSERIE CHICKEN AND I WILL NEVER FORGIVE YOU,” commented another.

“Maybe dont take away roast beef and rotisserie chicken the most popular and tastier meat options,” commented a third. “Or make it so franchise[es] can choose to keep products that make them money instead of just clearing everyone’s inventories.”

@SUBWAY – hey why did you guys stop offering roast beef? It may only be my sandwich- but the fam is not gonna make 2 stops – and when mamas happy…. — Kerrie Ward (@kdinlg) June 15, 2020

@SUBWAY I heard y'all are getting rid of the rotisserie chicken…. You better not. I don't want any of that fake chicken in my salad — Isaac Beckman (@IsaacBeckman5) June 11, 2020

@SUBWAY is discontinuing rotisserie chicken!?!? What?! Hands down my favorite sandwich. Really hope they reconsider! — Jon Klock (@JonKlock) May 17, 2020

Subway did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment. On Twitter, the company said that “some” locations may still be carrying the ingredients.

Thanks for reaching out. Some of our locations may still be carrying it — Subway Listens (@SubwayListens) June 15, 2020

On Tuesday, Subway brought back its iconic $US5 footlong promotion, in the form of a two-for-$US10 sandwich deal.

While the deal is appealing to customers, many of the independent franchisees that own and operate Subway locations pushed back against the promotion, saying they will lose money with every sandwich they sell.

Some Subway franchisees are so infuriated by the deal that they have filed complaints with the Federal Trade Commission, Restaurant Business reports. 75% of franchisees surveyed by Subway’s North American Association of Subway Franchisees said they would refuse to offer the deal.

Meanwhile, Subway is aggressively marketing the return of the $US5 footlong, including a commercial starring “How Long” singer Charlie Puth.

If you’re a Subway employee or franchisee with a story to share, reach out at [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.