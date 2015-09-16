Subway co-founder Fred DeLuca has died

Subway co-founder Fred DeLuca died Monday at the age of 67.

DeLuca was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2013, QSR reports, citing a company news release.

We’ve reached out to the company and will update when we hear back.

DeLuca continued to run Subway as CEO while undergoing treatments for his illness, but recently named his sister, Suzanne Greco, to serve as president of the brand and oversee daily operations.

DeLuca founded Subway, the biggest sandwich chain in the world, with Peter Buck in 1965 when he was just 17 years old.

