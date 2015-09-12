Subway says it received a complaint about Jared Fogle in 2011

Subway says it has completed its investigation into former pitchman, Jared Fogle.

Fogle has been charged with possession of child-pornography and engaging in sexual acts with minors, as revealed by Business Insider’s Hayley Peterson last month.

A spokesperson for Subway said in a statement Friday that the company “identified one complaint that was submitted via Subway’s website in 2011 that expressed concerns about Fogle.”

The statement does not elaborate on the nature of that complaint, only saying that it was “serious,” and that “there was nothing that implied anything about sexual behaviour or criminal activity involving Mr. Fogle.” Despite this, Subway expressed regret that the complaint “was not properly escalated or acted upon.”

This is the first time the sandwich chain has acknowledged receiving any warnings related to Fogle.

Subway declared last month that it had no prior knowledge of Fogle’s alleged sexual interest in children. Cindy Mills, a former Subway franchisee who spoke to Business Insider, said she warned company executives about Fogle in 2008.

Mills claimed Fogle admitted to her that he’d had sex with minors and told her about trysts with child prostitutes between the ages of 9 and 16 years old in Thailand and the US.

Florida journalist, Rochelle Herman-Walrond told Gawker last month that she warned Subway in 2009 about Fogle’s alleged questionable behaviour involving children.

Subway says it combed through “more than one million comments submitted to the Company’s customer relations team” during its investigation into Fogle, and examined past and present documents and interviews related to the former spokesman.

The investigation, Subway claims, found no further evidence of any other complaints regarding Fogle.

Prosecutors say Fogle has agreed to plead guilty to multiple criminal charges related to sex with minors and possession and distribution of child-pornography. He is also expected to pay $US1.4 million in restitution to his victims.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.