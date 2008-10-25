Suburban Atlanta Bank Shut Down Suddenly Today

This was the lovely message on the FDIC Website:



On October 24, 2008, Alpha Bank & Trust, Alpharetta, GA was closed by the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) was named Receiver. No advance notice is given to the public when a financial institution is closed.

AP: Georgia has shut down a failed suburban Atlanta bank.

The Georgia Department of Banking and Finance closed the two branches of Alpha Bank and Trust in Alpharetta on Friday. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has transferred all accounts to Stearns Bank, based in St. Cloud, Minn.

It will be business as usual for most of the bank’s customers because they are covered by FDIC insurance. But 59 of Alpha’s bank accounts whose assets total $3.1 million exceed the federal limit of $250,000.

It is the 16th FDIC-insured bank closure this year in the U.S. and the most recent in Georgia since August.

Customers with accounts exceeding the FDIC limit can call 800-591-2912 to set up an appointment to discuss their deposits.

