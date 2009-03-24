Subsidies For Alternative Energy Costs Less Than Subsidies For Traditional Energy

The perpetual knock made against renewable energies like wind and solar is that they couldn’t exist with out government subsidies. However, upon close inspection, it looks like all energy relies on healthy amount of support from the government.



The chart to the right shows renewable energy receiving the bulk of the money. But add up nuclear, coal and natural gas and suddenly it exceeds renewable energy. The total for those three is $7.2 billion, while renewables are just $4.9 billion. Renewables include wind, hydroelectric, solar and geothermal.

There is another problem with knocking renewables for requiring government subsidies. Most corporations require some form of government subsidy. Especially in their early stages. The internet was coaxed along by the government, for instance. This spurred massive private investment. Farmers are largely supported by the government. Banks are now entirely owned by the government.

Automakers were subsidized early on by the federal build out of a highway system. By paving more roads the government provided a reason for people to drive more.

Talking about how solar energy or wind power couldn’t exist without government susbsidies, is plain ignorant, considering they aren’t the only industries that need a helping hand.

[via Build Baby Build]

