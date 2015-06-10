Subscribing to Apple Music doesn't mean you'll get all of your iTunes songs

Screenshot If you’re going the Apple route, The Beatles are only available in the iTunes store for now.

Apple updated its site for the Apple Music streaming service announced during Monday’s WWDC event. The handy graphic you see below helps differentiate exactly what you get whether you’re a free user or a paid subscriber.

On June 30, you’ll be able to subscribe to the Apple Music for $US9.99, which, among other perks, will let you “Enjoy unlimited listening from the Apple Music library.” Notice that you’re specifically getting access to the Apple Music Library, not the iTunes music library.

And that’s not good if you’re a huge Beatles fan. According to The Verge, Apple and The Beatles’ own record label, ironically called Apple Records (no relation), haven’t reached a deal for their music to stream in Apple’s Music subscription service.

While you can buy Beatles songs and albums in iTunes now, it wasn’t always the case. Both Apple and Apple Records (again, no relation) were at odds over trademark conflicts.

The matter was finally settled in 2007 and it took another three years for The Beatles to feature in the iTunes store in 2010, which happened to be the 50th anniversary of the group’s arrival in the US.

Unfortunately, it’s not clear when The Beatles will stream through Apple’s Music subscription service, but some pretty influential figures in the music industry on board, like Dr Dre and Jimmy Iovine, could accelerate the process, if it’s going to happen at all.

Considering The Beatles are one of the most influential, popular, and iconic music groups to walk the earth, it’s not entirely surprising that it’s taking a little longer to feature in Apple’s Music streaming service while terms and conditions are ironed out.

Some artists simply aren’t smitten by the subscription internet streaming model. The Beatles are nowhere to be found in Spotify, for example, and Taylor Swift pulled her music from Spotify’s service in 2014 because she didn’t think music streaming services appropriately value her art.

Funnily enough, however, her entire discography will be in Apple Music.

It’s unclear if The Beatles are resisting for the same reason as Taylor Swift, and if they are, maybe they should check out Dave Smith’s article on why Taylor Swift was wrong about Spotify.

Apple says it will have more than 30 million songs in its Apple Music Library and that it’s still negotiating deals with other artists, but it’s not clear exactly which ones.

