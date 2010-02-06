Subprime-Shilling Money Manager Will Pay $313 Million To Investors

State Street Corp. agreed yesterday to pay investors more than $300 million for exposing them to subprime mortgages.



WSJ: In charges filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the firm is accused of telling fund investors the assets were “diversified” when they were actually concentrated in money-losing subprime loans.

The $313 million total includes a $50 million fine, which including previous payouts totaling $350 million the company paid via private lawsuits brings its total debts to $663 million.

With the SEC enforcement chief quoted as saying that possible credit crisis violations are a “high priority,” this won’t be the last of such settlements.

