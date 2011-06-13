Here's The REAL Reason Bank Stocks Are Getting Smoked

Everyone has their reasons bank stocks have been getting hammered lately: Regulations are piling up, law enforcement won’t quit dogging them over past activities, the economy is mediocre, etc.
But as David Goldman argues, it really comes down to this: The market value of subprime/mortgage related assets is plunging.
These three charts deserve a lot of attention.
Here’s AAA-rated subprime…
Photo: Markit
And securitized commercial mortgage backed securities
Photo: Markit
And the super-ugly AA-rated stuff.
Photo: Markit
Thus the plunge in bank stocks — which remain highly exposed to all this stuff (although as Goldman points out, less so, thanks to Treasury buying) have fallen accordingly).
