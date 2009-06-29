Shanghai Redefines Subprime Construction: Building Just Falls Over

What, you thought American builders were the only ones who built shoddy, boomtime housing?



9 people in China are being held by authorities over the collapse of this Shanghai apartment building, which literally just fell over on its side without breaking. The collapse was possibly due to weak construction, or maybe an ill-placed parking garage underneath. Good luck selling the ones nearby!

