Submit Your Sites for Micro-SEO Audits





We do it in public. We do it in our sleep. We even do it at family gatherings.

SEO audits. As SEOs, we can’t help ourselves. When we see a site in need of optimization, our thoughts go into overdrive (tip of the day: always exercise caution when asking an SEO, “What do you think of my new site?”). Behind our critique is a passion for helping businesses reach the right audience and deliver the most value. At Outspoken Media, we’ve decided to take out some of that pent up drive and help out the community through micro-SEO audits.

Members of the Outspoken Media team will perform a three-minute SEO audit of your site that can cover areas such as site architecture, index issues, crawl issues, content strategy, backlink profiles, and much more. There’s no way to thoroughly audit a website in three minutes, but we’ll give you actionable feedback to help you address the most pressing problem.

We’re accepting submissions of all types of sites – e-commerce, small business, blogs, wikis, you name it! We ask that you submit your site only if you are not currently working with another SEO agency. If your site is selected, we’ll contact you directly to ask a few questions before we record our evaluation. All micro-SEO audits will be conducted through video and published on the blog.

If there’s enough demand, you can be sure to see more of these in the future. We’d love to hear your thoughts about our first video so we can improve and deliver information that helps the entire community. So what are you waiting for? Read our guidelines and submit your site!

