Submit Your Nominations For The 2012 Silicon Alley 100!

In October, we will publish the most eagerly awaited rankings list in New York: The Silicon Alley 100.



The Silicon Alley 100 ranks the 100 people who have done the coolest stuff in the New York digital community this year.



We’ll be celebrating this year’s list with a huge bash on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange–to which all the winners and their colleagues and handlers and other NYC digital luminaries will be invited.

(Seriously. It’s going to be awesome.)

So put your nominating hats on!

In this form, please post the names of the people you think have done the coolest stuff in and for the NYC digital community this year. Then, for each person you nominate, please explain WHAT THEY HAVE DONE that you think is so cool.

What does “done something cool” mean?

Launched an amazing startup

Created an excellent product

Funded an awesome company or two

Provided excellent advice

Supported and contributed to the New York digital community

Accomplished something amazing–in business or in life

Donated a ton of money or time to a worthy cause

Etc. — You be the judge

You have a few weeks to get your nominations in (we’ll stop taking them when September ends). Meanwhile, we’ll start working on our own nominations and figuring out who has ACTUALLY done something cool as opposed to who’s a poseur.

Then we’ll spend a couple of weeks narrowing down the list before we unveil the 2012 rankings, have our huge bash at the NYSE, and post pictures for everyone to see.

So get cracking! Post your nominations here!

You can also check out our 2011 Silicon Alley 100 list here >>

