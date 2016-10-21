Who are the world's most innovative CMOs? Submit your nominations now

Who are the world’s most innovative CMOs? Send us your nominations here!

For an upcoming feature, we will profile and rank star CMOs from companies of all sizes, private and public, around the globe.

We’re looking for the marketers who have achieved excellence, whether through their masterful storytelling, fresh and strategic approaches, or their use of new platforms and technologies.

We have established an advisory board of industry leaders to help us identify and review the finalists. But we want to hear your ideas, too.

To nominate a candidate, please fill out this quick form and include details about why your nominee deserves this recognition. If you have multiple nominations, please submit them separately.

The nominations are anonymous but if you are willing to provide your contact information, we’re happy to have it.

