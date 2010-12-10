Submit Nominations For The Clusterstock 100: The Most Powerful People On Wall Street

The most powerful person on Wall Street is an elusive character.



Is it Blankfein? Doubtful.

Is it the M&A all-star who initiated the recent wave of hedge fund mergers? The wealth manager who’s brought in 15 new clients this year? Now that’s more like it.

Earlier this fall, we asked Bill Ackman – who’s the most powerful person on Wall Street right now?

He didn’t have an answer.

“I don’t think there are any most powerful people left,” he said. “They are in hiding.”

But we think they’re out there. And if anyone’s left, and if anyone knows who they are, it’s you guys. So enter your nominations in the anonymous survey field below.

The rules:

One nomination = 1 vote. We’re ranking everyone. Nominations are not limited to bankers. You are not limited to one nomination; nominations are anonymous. Tell us all about your nomination – we love details. A good title does not equal power.

Some people, like Jamie Dimon and Lloyd Blankfein, are obvious. Obviously, vote for them anyway. But also use these people, who have already been nominated, as your guide:

Stephen Trauber, Head of Energy Investment Banking, Citigroup

Tom Hill, Vice Chairman, The Blackstone Group; President & Chief Executive Officer, Blackstone Marketable Alternative Asset Management

Mary Erdoes, CEO of Asset Management, JPMorgan

Stuart Gulliver, Executive Director and Chief Executive, Global Banking and Markets and Global Asset Management, HSBC

Barbara Desoer, President Bank of America Mortgage, Home Equity and Insurance Services

Heidi Miller, President of JP Morgan Chase International

Peter Kraus, Alliance Berstein

Sallie Krawcheck, President of Global Wealth and Investment Management, BAC

Jean Manas, CEO of Foros, Former Head of M&A at Deutsche Bank

Submit your vote here or email us at [email protected], [email protected], or [email protected]

