We're looking for the rising stars of the autonomous-vehicle industry — here's how to nominate yourself or someone you know

Rahul Ahluwalia; Alexis Tuaso /Cruise; Keysha Camps/General Motors; Roman Udovichenko/Yandex; Ruobing Su/Business Insider Above are some of the rising stars from Business Insider’s 2019 list.

Nominees must be less than 30 years old as of December 31, 2020, and work for a company that’s developing technology for autonomous vehicles.

You can submit yourself or someone you know through this Google Form by the end of November 29.

Business Insider is seeking nominations for its second annual list of the rising stars in the autonomous-vehicle industry.

We want to highlight those who have made an outsized impact early in their careers and could become the industry’s leaders of tomorrow.

These are our (very simple) criteria:

Nominees must be less than 30 years old as of December 31, 2020.

Nominees must currently work for a company that’s developing technology for autonomous vehicles.

Submit your nomination(s) through this Google Form by the end of November 29, and tell us why you or someone you know is on the path to becoming a leader in this emerging space. If you want to nominate more than one person, fill out a separate form for each person.

If you have any questions, reach out to this reporter at [email protected].

You can read 2019’s autonomous-vehicle rising-star list here.

