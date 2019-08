French Architect Jacques Rougerie has designed a futuristic sea vessel, made for scientists to study underwater life. The SeaOrbiterhas 12 floors, six of which are below sea level. Each one cost $US50 million to make, and the first will be completed by 2016.

Produced by Rob Ludacer

Follow TI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.