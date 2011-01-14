Yesterday BarCap slashed 200 jobs.



And one of newly unemployed wrote one last email from his or her work account, and lucky for us, that farewell note was forwarded to DealBreaker.

From: [redacted at Barclays]

Sent: Thursday, January 13, 2011 11:59 AM

Subject: I am out of the office … forever!

Seriously, I’m leaving the firm today…

Best,

[redacted] Vice President

BARCLAYS CAPITAL

745 Seventh Ave., 18th Floor, New York, NY 10019

