Subcontractors Reportedly Covered Radiation Meters With Lead So Employees Could Work Longer At Fukushima Site

Japanese authorities are looking into reports that subcontractors are ordering workers to falsify their radiation meters in a bid to work longer at the contaminated Fukushima site, the AP reports.One of the subcontractors has already acknowledged that nine workers cover their “dosimeters” so they could work longer hours at the site.



It’s worth remembering that in May a Yakuza boss was arrested for supplying workers to help with the clean up. The Atlantic Wire’s resident yakuza expert, Jake Adelstein, reported that the involvement of Japan’s famous crime organisations with the nuclear industry was widespread and dated back to at least 2007. It’s not immediately clear if these new allegations are linked with the yakuza.

“The yakuza provide the labour for a job no sane person would do considering the crappy working conditions,” said Tomohiko Suzuki, author of Yakuza and the Nuclear Industry: Diary of An Undercover Reporter Working at the Fukushima Plant, said in earlier this year.

The investigation is a result of a widespread belief in Japan that levels of radiation at the site are being under-reported. Recent documents have suggested that 36 per cent of Fukushima children have 36 per cent have abnormal growths – cysts or nodules – on their thyroids. US officials who spoke to BI about the figure expressed shock that the figure was not more widely known.

