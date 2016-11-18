Subaru just gave a glimpse at the future of its business with this striking new SUV

Subaru Subaru VIZIV-7 SUV Concept.

Subaru is having a banner year in 2016.

The brand’s flagship Outback wagon is the fourth-best mid-size crossover/SUV in the US.

At the same time, its Forrester compact crossover remains one of the most popular in the market today.

However, Subaru has largely stayed away from releasing a larger SUV since the failed B9 Tribeca exited the market in 2012.

That is, until now.

On Thursday, Subaru introduced the new VIZIV-7 SUV Concept ahead of the 2016 LA Auto Show.

The striking new concept vehicle is Subaru’s take on what it thinks a large SUV should be.

In fact, Subaru claims that the VIZIV — a name derived from the word Vision for Innovation — will serve as the foundation for a new three-row SUV set to hit the North American market in early 2018.

“The concept expresses our core brand values, safety, dependability, capability for outdoor activities and a forward looking attitude,” said Takeshi Tachimori, a corporate executive vice president, Fuji Heavy Industries — Subaru’s parent company.

“We know customers in this segment want a full-sized vehicle and the next 3-row from Subaru will be the biggest Subaru vehicle ever.”

Few technical details are available on VIZIV-7 apart from the fact that’s it’s 72 inches tall with a 117.7-inch wheelbase.

Subaru has one of the most committed groups of owners anywhere in the automotive universe — and it’s a group that’s growing every year. With the VIZIV-7, Subaru gave its loyal followers a glimpse at something potentially very special set to arrive in the near future.

The 2016 LA Auto Show opens to the public on Friday and will run until Nov. 27 at the Los Angeles Convention Center

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.