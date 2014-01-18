Subaru Puts Dogs Behind The Wheel, And Even Gives A Puppy Its Own Booster Seat

It’s not a revelation that dogs doing human things is funny. That said, there is something very amusing about Subaru’s latest commercials featuring “the Barkleys.”

The car manufacturer didn’t just make a series of silly ads with dogs driving just because it felt like they would appeal to the internet crowd. Subaru is a leading advocate for pet safety in cars, and it partnered with the Center for Pet Safety last year to determine the best way to protect pups travelling with their owners. Their goal is to discover the most effective kind of dog restraint, since none on the market withstood significant collision tests.

In one new ad, the Barkleys get distracted by something on the road and start barking simultaneously:

The agency Carmichael Lynch created the “Dog Tested, Dog Approved” campaign with the production company Skunk.

In another commercial from the campaign, Mr. Barkley catches his “teen-aged” daughter making out with a Boxer:

The ads don’t directly state that Subaru has been testing the best ways to drive with a pet, but they communicate to dog owners that Subaru is a brand that understands them.

There’s also one where the family stops at a gas station for a refreshing drink from the toilet, and another where Mrs. Barkley catches her husband checking out a Poodle.

The cuteness is undeniable.

