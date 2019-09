Liverpool striker Luis Suarez scored two goals in his team’s 2-1 Carling Cup win over Stoke yesterday.



On his first goal he put the ball through a defender’s legs and then curled it inside the far post for a beautiful goal.

Here’s the video:

