Saudi Consulate Employee Gunned Down In Karachi, And The Taliban Are Claiming Credit

A Saudi consulate employee in Karachi, Pakistan was shot and killed while driving through the Defence district today.According to the Jerusalem Post, the Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack.



“We take responsibility,” a Taliban spokesman said by telephone from an undisclosed location.

“Until America stops chasing al-Qaeda and stops drone strikes we will keep carrying out such attacks,” he said, referring to U.S. attacks with pilotless aircraft on militants in northwest Pakistan.

Four men on two motorcycles stopped the vehicle the victim was riding in before opening fire.

Hassan al-Khatani, a junior consulate member, died at the scene.

This is the second assault on Saudi interests in Pakistan after last weeks grenade attack on the consulate.

