People are sharing their stylish work-from-home outfits on social media, and they might inspire you to actually get dressed

While many people working from home wear sweatpants and loungewear on the daily, some social media users are sharing their over-the-top stylish looks while social distancing.

Insider spoke to social media users sharing their stylish work-from-home outfits about why they decided to dress up just to stay home.

From floral maxi dresses to jumpsuits and rainbow-printed leggings, these work-from-home outfits will make you consider getting dressed in the morning.

As many of us work from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, it can be extremely tempting to ignore the more fashionable items in our closets in favour of pure comfort.

However, some social media users are defying the odds and continuing to dress stylishly.

Instagram tags like #stayhomestaychic and #goingnowherebutf—itimgettingdressed, which was started by the fashion and lifestyle publication Man Repeller, are inspiring fashionistas worldwide to continue sharing their stylish outfits, even while staying safely at home.

Here are nine stylish work-from-home outfits that will inspire you to actually get dressed.

Maxi dresses are a great way to look stylish and still be comfortable, as seen on Minnie Seibt.

“I get inspired by checking Pinterest every morning and by browsing through my favourite fashion accounts on Instagram for outfit ideas,” Minnie Seibt, a blogger at Minnie Knows, told Insider. “I’ve been working from home for many years now and getting dressed has become part of my morning routine to stay motivated!”

Fashion blogger Nicole Ocran has leaned into the boiler suit trend while working from home.

“I definitely go with how I want to feel for the day, so if I’m being truly honest, these days I don’t always wake up feeling super inspired to get dressed or put an outfit together. A lot of the time I kind of just want to stay in bed in my pajamas,”Nicole Ocran told Insider.

“However, I find that the act of getting up, showering, and dressing how I want to dress – especially in clothes that tend not to get worn as often in my wardrobe because I might have saved them for a special occasion – really lifts my mood!

“This time at home has left me with a whole closet full of clothes to experiment and play around with.”

Now is the perfect time to experiment with fun, bold prints, says Instagram user Lena Farl.

“For me, it is essential to maintain a ‘routine’ and even if I don’t have anywhere to go, I like to dress for the day (at least on weekdays) because it has a positive impact on my motivation and productivity. I also feel that I am now more creative than ever,” Farl said.

“I love the fact that I have to dress for myself alone! It allows me to experiment with new things in terms of style, like trying new combinations of prints or adding more colours to my outfits, for example.”

Dressing up is a “huge mood booster” for fashion blogger Alannah Batchellor.

Alannah Batchellor said that she’s mainly inspired by what she sees others wearing on her social media feed.

“I’m inspired by seeing like-minded, fashion-loving people doing what they love as well,” she told Insider. “I’ve decided to dress stylishly at home because I believe if I look good, I feel good. Looking stylish and feeling like my best self is a huge mood-booster – even when there’s nowhere to go!”

Batchellor says that her go-to pieces have been jumpsuits or dresses.

“They’re super easy and make me feel more put-together. I’ve also been wearing a lot more colour at home! Bright and fun colours give me energy.”

Fashion entrepreneur Jahayra Harrell’s go-to fashion items while social distancing are harem pants, blazers, and printed leggings.

Based out of North Bergen, New Jersey, Jahayra Harrell and her husband have been in the garment industry for over 20 years, and together own their own denim business, ARTMEETSCHAOS.

“For as long as we’ve been together, our professions have exposed us to every aspect of fashion: design studios, factories around the world, retailers domestically and internationally. Fashion is certainly in the fabric of our family,” she told Insider.

“Although COVID-19 has brought our business to a halt, we stay in communication with our factories and retailers. It’s important to be dressed and ready for an impromptu meeting on Zoom. When I realised all three of my boys would not be returning to school physically, I encouraged the entire family to help me produce a mini-shoot and they jumped at the opportunity to create images for my social media. It’s a family affair and everyone is involved.”

She continued, “Being home, I’ve spent more time than usual combing through my belongings and it has inspired me to brighten my day with outfits that are colourful and full of texture and vibrancy.”

Fashion blogger Zeena Shah started a challenge on Instagram where she asked her followers to dress up in all the colours of the rainbow.

“Getting dressed up is such a mood booster right now. It’s a bit too easy to slip into lounge mode if I don’t get dressed. There’s nothing like popping on a colourful dress to make you feel good and ready for the day ahead,” Zeena Shah told Insider.

“In a bid to spread some positivity I started the #instarainbowchallenge with friend Natalie Wall, or @talliwall on Instagram,” Shah said. “Colour has such an incredible effect on our moods, so we asked people to dress in a different colour of the rainbow each day and create a rainbow of hope on their IG grids, as we both don’t have a window to paint one on in our rented London flats.”

Dani Mellon’s pink ensemble is a perfect example of how working from home can still be glamorous.

Based in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Mellon says that she gathers her style inspiration from how she’s feeling that day.

“Some days I want to be comfy and stay as basic as I can be, and then other days I want to be cool and stylish. A good pair of track pants and a hoodie, in a beige colour, are my go-to pieces, as well as cashmere items in a bright colour and oversized mum jeans – and, of course, lots of PJs.”

Kati Gora loves finding new ways to style classic pieces, and gathers her inspiration from fellow fashion-lovers.

“For style inspiration, my favourite source is Instagram,” she told Insider. “It is the one spot where I can find amazing outfits from fellow Instagrammers, bloggers, and friends. I try not to copy the outfits I see, but remix and tailor them to my style and body. I also pay close attention to details; these can really make a look stand out.”

Delaram Shadman says that dressing up — even though she’s not going anywhere — makes her feel more in control as life feels increasingly chaotic.

“My current outfits are heavily inspired by the garments worn by women in classical paintings and pre-Raphaelite art,” says London-based style influencer Delaram Shadman. “By challenging myself to get dressed and take self-portraits inspired by artists like Dante Gabriel Rosetti, I’ve found that I feel more in control of my life. Dressing stylishly, even if it’s just to sit in the living room and take photographs with a self-timer, makes life feel a little less chaotic and more ‘normal.'”

“My go-to pieces are definitely my scarves. I not only wrap them around my hair to protect my curls and make outfits more interesting, but I also wear them as tops and belts,” she said. “I also love layering, so I’ve been turning to any blouse with a dramatic sleeve to wear under dresses, vests, and crop tops.”

