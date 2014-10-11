PRESENTING: The Most Stylish People At This Year's Silicon Alley 100 Party

On Wednesday night, Business Insider invited the hottest names in tech to come party with us and celebrate our SA 100 list for 2014. Many of those on our list were in attendance, including Lulu founder Alexandra Chong, PopTip founder Kelsey Falter, and Ori Allon and Robert Reffkin, the cofounders of Urban Compass. Many other notables were there as well.

While everyone was dressed to impress, some folks really stole the show. Our photographer, Michael Soto, captured the scene. Here’s our selection of some of the most stylish at the party. Who says tech and fashion don’t mix?

David Goldweitz mixed formal and casual for maximum coolness, as only the cofounder and COO of GLAMSQUAD can. Alexandra Chong, founder and CEO of Luluvise, epitomized simplicity and style. Camille Fournier, CTO at Rent the Runway, paired a feminine dress with motorcycle boots. Rob Prentice, Buzz Wiggins, Rob Cromer, all of Adcade, went with button-down shirts. Business Insider's own Jennifer DiMatteo oozed glamour in this sparkly purple dress with the shoes to match. Also from Business Insider, Kevon Greene put us to shame with this three-piece suit complete with bow tie. Kelsey Falter, founder and CEO of PopTip, impressed with this black and white ensemble. Wiley Cerilli, venture partner at First Round Capital, proved that a great blue shirt can go a long way, with some added jewelry perhaps. Claire Mazur, cofounder of fashion website Of A Kind, looked amazing in plaid with a denim jacket. The after-party was full of well-dressed people, like Ilia Papas, founder and CTO at Blue Apron, Payal Kadakia, CEO and founder of Classpass, and Kellee Khalil, founder of Loverly. Alison Schwartz, cofounder of Lulu, showed flair with a statement brooch. Paul Berry, founder and CEO of RebelMouse, wore some cool ombre frames. Nathan Richardson, digital advisor to Bloomberg Media, looked rugged yet refined with this vest-and-gingham combo. Brooke Moreland of Gett, Ashley Granata of STYLIGHT, and Callie Schweitzer of Time each show off their individual styles. Robert Reffkin of Urban Compass, Jon Keidan of InsideHook, and Ori Allon of Urban Compass showed us the classics never go out of style. CNBC's Scott Wapner, Melissa Lee, General Manager Kevin Krim, and Carl Quintanilla showed they're fashionable on and off camera. Business Insider's Leah Goldman and Dennis O'Neill kept it sharp on their way to the after-party at Revel. Brian Waterman, Valentina Kova, Tarmi Addonizio, Irina Zavina, all of Pillsbury, defined the best of business casual. Want to see who came to previous SA 100 Bashes? Check out these party photos»

