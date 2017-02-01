11 of the best watches you can buy for under $140 right now

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Having an attractive timepiece is an essential part of the modern professional’s style.
A nice watch is functional and gives a certain air of importance to the wearer. It’s a public statement to the universe that time is valuable to you, that you might have places to be.
Sometimes the barrier of entry into the world of watches can seem high; with well-known brands like Rolex and Breitling receiving the lion’s share of attention, it can be easy to believe that finding a quality watch at an affordable price is an impossible task.
Thankfully, there are tons of affordable options for those looking for something simple and functional. Sites like Amazon, Jomashop, and Huckberry make it easy to find something that works for you and your budget.
For anyone thinking about picking up a new timepiece, we put together a list of some of our current favourite options available for less than $A140. Have a look:
All prices are in Australian dollars.
MVMT is one of our favourite new watch brands. The startup is only a few years old but has already sold over 500,000 timepieces. They keep prices affordable by selling directly to consumers and cutting out middlemen. Their gunmetal chrono is currently the watch I wear to work every day.
Their entire catalogue is affordable, so browse around if you're comfortable going a little over $US100, but this black and white option gives a simple look of elegance to your wrist.
The Timex Weekender is a perennial member of this list, as it is one of the most affordable and versatile casual watches you can find.
Fossil is another trusted name in the world of watches, known for its consistency and durability. This stainless steel watch and strap combination will give a little weight to your wristwear.
The Citizen Eco Drive offers a fairly formal look at an affordable price, great for anyone whose watch would go with their suit or business attire.
If you're looking for something that goes with almost every look and has a bit more character than the Timex Weekender, this watch from August Steiner is a solid option.
This Komono piece might be my favourite on this list in terms of looks. It's extremely clean, and the brown leather strap, black face, and bright markers all complement each other for a nice desert aesthetic.
Timex is always a safe bet for anyone looking for an easy way into the world of watches, with many affordable and stylish options available. This chronograph is a solid look for anyone who considers themselves the outdoors type.
If you're unsure of what to go with in the world of watches, safer is always better. This Seiko piece can go with every outfit in your closet. Also, the inside-out look of the hours and minutes on the dial is a fun twist on your standard watch face.
Seiko 5 Automatic Stainless Steel Watch, $US53.40, available at Amazon
Invicta is a great choice for anyone who enjoys the look of some more expensive brands known for their diver watches -- you get a similar look at a small fraction of the price. While most of these more casual watches come with canvas or leather straps, if you like the look of stainless steel, you can find it at a reasonable price point.
Invicta Pro Diver Men's Watch, $US52.99, available at Jomashop
Daniel Wellington is an easy choice for anyone unsure of what they want in a watch and looking for something versatile. One of the best aspects of the brand is that it provides customers with a sophisticated product at a price that is attainable for regular, working human beings.
Daniel Wellington Bristol Watch, $US84.99, available at Amazon
This timepiece from Skagen has a lot of character to it; it's easily one of the most fun offerings on this list. It's blue dial draws the eye in while the face is simple, with only a single complication showing the date. The tan leather strap is extremely clean.
Skagen Ancher, $US82.99, available at Jomashop
