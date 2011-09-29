Models And Makeup Galore! Inside The Stylish Office Of StyleCaster

We recently checked out StyleCaster‘s office.
StyleCaster was founded by two brothers and four of their friends, Ari and David Goldberg, Albert Azout, Brandon Perlman, Maverick Carter, and Doug Imbruce. It was designed to answer two questions most woman ask every morning:
- What is the weather?
- What should I wear?
It has since grown to become a content creator and social network that connects users who share fashion experiences.
The first person you will see is Meghan. If you do, make sure to ask her what she is thinking, everyone in the office always does.
There were Rubik's cubes throughout the office, many of which were perfectly completed. The fashionistas at StyleCaster can do more than just look good.
While you wait you can look at these stunning photographs. They are past homepage features from the site.
With backgrounds in marketing, branding, and advertising, the company's founders are big fans of short, simple but impactful mottos to keep their colleagues motivated.
The boardroom may be empty right now, but the chalkboard in the back provides evidence of frequent use.
While the company is non-denominational, some of the founders are Jewish and have placed these stylish mezzuzot on every doorway.
Emily, Director of Client Services, joined StyleCaster in 2008 after graduating from Harvard University.
Susan, Associate Editor, is a true fashion insider and she knows all the trends before they even become trends.
Three of the six founders in front of their favourite ism. From left to right: David Goldberg, Ari Goldberg and Albert Azout.
