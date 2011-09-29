Models And Makeup Galore! Inside The Stylish Office Of StyleCaster

Daniel Goodman, Alyson Shontell
stylecaster

We recently checked out StyleCaster‘s office.

StyleCaster was founded by two brothers and four of their friends, Ari and David Goldberg, Albert Azout, Brandon Perlman, Maverick Carter, and Doug Imbruce. It was designed to answer two questions most woman ask every morning:

  • What is the weather?
  • What should I wear?

It has since grown to become a content creator and social network that connects users who share fashion experiences.

The office is on W. 27th St. near 6th Ave.

Look for the Radio Wave Building.

At the lobby take a left and go up a couple of stairs. Look to your right and...

Make sure to check in on Foursquare. The Mayor is Nithin M.

The first person you will see is Meghan. If you do, make sure to ask her what she is thinking, everyone in the office always does.

There were Rubik's cubes throughout the office, many of which were perfectly completed. The fashionistas at StyleCaster can do more than just look good.

You may be asked to wait on these stylish and comfy couches.

While you wait you can look at these stunning photographs. They are past homepage features from the site.

Meghan Cross, Communications Manager, led us on our tour.

The walls in the waiting room are covered with media accolades.

In the back, StyleCaster has its own studio for in-house fashion shoots.

A large makeup kit is essential for any photo shoot.

Stylists search for just the right product for the models.

And a large fashionable wardrobe provides the attire.

With sunglasses for every occasion.

With backgrounds in marketing, branding, and advertising, the company's founders are big fans of short, simple but impactful mottos to keep their colleagues motivated.

Samir and Rachel are hard at work on StyleCasters marketing and community outreach initiatives.

Working at a fashion publication has its perks, like free product giveaways.

The boardroom may be empty right now, but the chalkboard in the back provides evidence of frequent use.

While the company is non-denominational, some of the founders are Jewish and have placed these stylish mezzuzot on every doorway.

Here is StyleCaster's editorial team.

Artwork lines the walls.

Not advice you typically would see at a fashion publication.

More editors hard at work.

Emily, Director of Client Services, joined StyleCaster in 2008 after graduating from Harvard University.

Good advice for anyone in the media business.

Isms in development.

Susan, Associate Editor, is a true fashion insider and she knows all the trends before they even become trends.

Three of the six founders in front of their favourite ism. From left to right: David Goldberg, Ari Goldberg and Albert Azout.

The company's motto and guiding principle.

Now tour another NYC fashion startup:

Inside Billion-Dollar Gilt Groupe: A Tour Of The Hottest Startup In New York >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.